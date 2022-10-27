NMDC shares rally 15% as stock trades ex-demerger

“This is to inform you that the Company is in receipt of the MCA Order dated 06.10.2022 received on 11.10.2022 sanctioning the Scheme, and the same is annexed to this letter. Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige," NMDC said in a communication to the BSE. NMDC is in the process of demerging its three-million Greenfield steel plant it built at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh with an investment outlay of over ₹20,000 crore.