NMDC shares slump 5% on iron ore price tumble. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Highlighting upon the reason for NMDC share price slide; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "NMDC is a commodity stock and it consumes good amount of iron ore as raw material. But, recently iron ore futures prices have tumbled heavily and this is the major reason for NMDC share price slide. Iron ore prices are expected to remain under pressure for few more sessions and hence NMDC shares may further go down from current ₹145 odd levels. However, there will be sharp upside rebound in the scrip once the iron ore price starts regaining its lost ground."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}