NMDC shares surged 140% in 10 months; should you invest in the metal stock now?
LKP Securities initiates 'buy' rating on NMDC with target price of ₹297/share, expecting 20% increase. The company, largest iron ore producer in India, plans aggressive mine capacity expansion to meet growing steel demand.
In its recent report, domestic brokerage firm LKP Securities initiated coverage on NMDC with a 'buy' rating, establishing a target price of ₹297 per share. Despite the company's shares already surging by 140% in just 10 months, this new target price suggests another 20% increase from the stock's previous closing price of ₹248 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started