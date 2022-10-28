NMDC shares trade ex-demerger. Should you buy?

Shares of NMDC Ltd started trading ex-demerger on Thursday, a day ahead of the record date for the company's demerger of the steel business that was fixed as Friday, October 28, 2022, for the purpose of identification of shareholders of the demerged company to whom the shares of the resulting company would be required to be issued and allotted by the resulting company pursuant to the scheme.

