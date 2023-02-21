NMDC Steel shares hit upper circuit on second straight day after listing

Shares of NMDC Steel hit upper circuit for the second straight day on Tuesday on the BSE, rising to ₹33 apiece in early deals, after the company's shares got listed on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday after the demerger of NMDC's steel business. The equity shares of the company was also listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The company's market valuation stands at over ₹9,758 crore on the BSE.

