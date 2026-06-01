NMDC Steel shares jump 18% after Q4 profit turnaround; hits 20-month high

Shares of NMDC Steel gained 18% in Monday's intraday trade, 01 June, spiking 18% to hit a 24-month high of ₹52.60 apiece after the company reported a sharp turnaround in its financial performance for the March 2026 quarter and the full financial year FY26, supported by strong growth in revenue and improved operational performance.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹391.9 crore in Q4FY26 against a net loss of ₹473.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 36.7% year-on-year to ₹3,879 crore from ₹2,838 crore, while total income increased to ₹3,905 crore.
At the operating level, profit before tax stood at ₹486.1 crore compared to a loss of ₹664.3 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability.
For the full year FY26, NMDC reported a net profit of ₹58.7 crore compared with a net loss of ₹2,373.8 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for the year surged nearly 60% to ₹13,641.8 crore from ₹8,503 crore a year ago.
The turnaround was largely driven by higher revenue growth, better cost absorption, and a sharp recovery in operating performance, as the company swung to a pre-tax profit of ₹75.8 crore in FY26 from a loss of ₹3,321.7 crore in FY25.
The improvement also came despite elevated expenses, indicating stronger business momentum and improved operational efficiency during the year.
The shares have witnessed a strong recovery in recent months, surging 66% from their March lows. The stock ended last month with a gain of 4.35%, marking the second consecutive monthly rise after a sharp 28% jump in April.
In terms of yearly performance, the stock has delivered a modest return of 2.5% in CY25, while in the current year so far, it has gained 14%. After hitting an all-time high of ₹137 in February 2024, the shares came under severe selling pressure, plunging to ₹33.
However, the recent recovery has brought some relief to shareholders, though the stock still remains 32% below its peak.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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