NMDC Steel shares jump 18% after Q4 profit turnaround; hits 20-month high

Shares of NMDC Steel gained 18% in Monday's intraday trade, 01 June, spiking 18% to hit a 24-month high of ₹52.60 apiece after the company reported a sharp turnaround in its financial performance for the March 2026 quarter and the full financial year FY26, supported by strong growth in revenue and improved operational performance.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹391.9 crore in Q4FY26 against a net loss of ₹473.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 36.7% year-on-year to ₹3,879 crore from ₹2,838 crore, while total income increased to ₹3,905 crore.
At the operating level, profit before tax stood at ₹486.1 crore compared to a loss of ₹664.3 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability.
For the full year FY26, NMDC reported a net profit of ₹58.7 crore compared with a net loss of ₹2,373.8 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for the year surged nearly 60% to ₹13,641.8 crore from ₹8,503 crore a year ago.
The turnaround was largely driven by higher revenue growth, better cost absorption, and a sharp recovery in operating performance, as the company swung to a pre-tax profit of ₹75.8 crore in FY26 from a loss of ₹3,321.7 crore in FY25.
The improvement also came despite elevated expenses, indicating stronger business momentum and improved operational efficiency during the year.
The shares have witnessed a strong recovery in recent months, surging 66% from their March lows. The stock ended last month with a gain of 4.35%, marking the second consecutive monthly rise after a sharp 28% jump in April.
In terms of yearly performance, the stock has delivered a modest return of 2.5% in CY25, while in the current year so far, it has gained 14%. After hitting an all-time high of ₹137 in February 2024, the shares came under severe selling pressure, plunging to ₹33.
However, the recent recovery has brought some relief to shareholders, though the stock still remains 32% below its peak.
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