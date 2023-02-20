NMDC Steel shares list on BSE, NSE today after demerger. Details inside
- NMDC Steel shares list on stock exchanges today after NMDC's demerger of steel business
Shares of NMDC Steel got listed on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday after the demerger of NMDC's steel business. The stock got listed at ₹37.75 per share. The government last month had received in-principle approval from the BSE for listing of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL).
