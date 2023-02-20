NMDC Steel shares list on BSE, NSE today after demerger. Details inside

The company is up for privatisation with the government looking to sell 50.79% of its shareholding, along with management control. DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on January 27 that the government has received multiple preliminary bids for the privatisation of NMDC Steel and the transaction will now move to the second stag. The government had on December 1, 2022, invited preliminary bids or expressions of interest (EoI) for the strategic sale and the last date for putting in bids was January 27.

