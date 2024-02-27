NMDC stock to trade ex-dividend, South Indian Bank shares to trade ex-rights today
NMDC has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share, South Indian Bank has declared a rights issue of ₹1,151 crore
Shares of NMDC Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, and DRC Systems India Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 27 (Tuesday).
