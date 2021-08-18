No. 1 wealth fund makes 8,25,000 crore in just 6 months as stocks soar

Chief Executive Officer Nicolai Tangen, a former hedge-fund manager who’s been running Norway’s giant sovereign investment vehicle for almost a year, has previously cautioned against expecting continued bumper returns. Earlier this week, he said that inflation is now emerging as the biggest threat to returns with both stocks and bonds potentially vulnerable. That’s amid an ongoing debate as to whether price growth is “transitory" or becoming more entrenched. U.S. inflation has been above 5% for the past two months, the highest in over a decade.