No aggressive ‘buy-the-dip’ say experts as market corrects amid Ukraine tension

Large-cap equity funds tend to be less risky than their mid- and small-cap counterparts. On the other hand, some experts were of the view that the correction is not sufficiently deep for deploying lump sum money into the stock market. "I am not really suggesting any deployment at lump sums just cause the markets have dropped. The fall in the markets is nothing to write home about. Of course, existing SIPs and STPs of my clients will continue and benefit from the fall," said Ravi Saraogi, co founder, Samasthiti Advisors.