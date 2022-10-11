No, bad news isn’t good news for stocks
Bad economic data may not prompt the Federal Reserve to pivot back toward lower interest rates like it used to
Stock markets appear to have gone back to the dictum that “bad news for the economy is good news for asset prices." While this may have worked in the post-2008 era, bad news today would probably just be bad.
After rallying last week due to official data showing a massive, unexpected drop in work vacancies, the S&P 500 has fallen into a tailspin in the past few trading days, as other figures showed bumper employment growth in September.
How can this make sense? The big hope is of a “pivot"—that is, that the Federal Reserve could stop aggressively increasing interest rates if economic activity slows. It is a familiar notion for anyone who has managed a portfolio over the past decade and a half: Lackluster economic data, while pointing to lower corporate earnings, ends up revaluing stocks on the back of expectations of monetary easing—the “there is no alternative" trade, or TINA—and vice versa. Since 2009, expanding valuations explain half of the S&P 500’s returns.
At present, though, sticking to the TINA playbook has proven to be a mistake in either direction. The headline consumer-price index has taken over as the sole concern of the Fed and most major central banks. As long as this number is above 2%, which economists forecast will be the case through 2024, borrowing costs could keep going up even if economic data is bad. Unless there is a long recession, it is the vagaries of an energy-driven CPI that will determine pivots.
Some in Wall Street see soft employment figures as an optimistic sign that the Fed’s attempts to cool the economy gently are working. But they may be putting too much faith in early evidence: The effects of monetary policy often take two years to materialize, and the past results of fine-tuning by central banks are very discouraging.
A recession isn’t fully priced in. Analysts forecast a mild economic contraction in the first half of next year, yet weirdly they still expect S&P 500 earnings-per-share to rise, albeit by only 3%. FactSet data going back to 1957 shows that the median EPS change during a recession is an 18% decline.
Investors aren’t completely buying what analysts say, because the S&P 500 is factoring in future earnings downgrades: It is down 17% over the past year, compared with 3% historically in the 12 months before a downturn. But the average drawdown during a recession is 24%, so it could easily fall further. Equity valuations, while lower, are still at 2018 levels.
Investors will start gathering more clues this week, as big U.S. companies report third-quarter profits. According to a preliminary FactSet analysis, executives are still citing labor shortages, not falling demand, as their top concern.
Could this inflation-driven recession be different? Yes, and this is the most compelling argument for earnings holding up better than the S&P 500’s recent performance implies. Signs are that inflation has already reached a peak, or is at least hovering close to it. Based on the precedent of the 1970s and 1980s, profit margins should already have declined much more by now, as The Leuthold Group strategist Jim Paulsen underscores. The difference may be that unemployment also was rising back then, further hitting consumer demand.
If there is one sign that this odd postpandemic economy can defy historical patterns, it is the labor market’s stubborn resilience. This is the bull case for stocks, not the hope that ho-hum data makes the Fed tighten less.