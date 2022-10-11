No, bad news isn’t good news for stocks

Could this inflation-driven recession be different? Yes, and this is the most compelling argument for earnings holding up better than the S&P 500’s recent performance implies. Signs are that inflation has already reached a peak, or is at least hovering close to it. Based on the precedent of the 1970s and 1980s, profit margins should already have declined much more by now, as The Leuthold Group strategist Jim Paulsen underscores. The difference may be that unemployment also was rising back then, further hitting consumer demand.