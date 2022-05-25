‘No door out’ of whiplash markets sees billions exit sector ETFs

The magnitude of the withdrawals speak to the breadth of the stock market selloff as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy in the face of sky-high inflation. Money has exited from every category except for consumer staples, which is clinging to $154 million of inflows as consumers shift their spending to essentials amid building price pressures. While past episodes of broad-based sector episodes have proceeded the Fed swooping in to soothe markets, no such relief is expected now, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas.

