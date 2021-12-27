No reason to fear stock market rally will end soon: JPMorgan

While the S&P 500 climbed to yet another record high last week, the rally has been increasingly driven by a narrow group of mega-cap companies, which is reminiscent of the bubble in tech stocks at the turn of the century. With the economic rebound following the pandemic-induced slump now past its peak, some fund managers have warned that the next stage in the cycle is a correction, as central banks and governments wind down stimulus measures to tame surging inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}