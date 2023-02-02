No relief in 30% tax rate: How does crypto market in India benefit post Budget?

Seinberg said, "The government has left the crypto taxation untouched, which is majorly in-line to the expectations. However, the government had mentioned them in the economic survey and the G-20 presidency is a viable opportunity for India to seek global cooperation on digital assets. It was pretty well expected from the current budget. There will be no regulations coming on Crypto before the election and clarity from global counterparts. Although it is well appreciated that the Government has acknowledged the power of Web3 & Metaverse and its utility in the Agriculture sector. It will unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymized data."