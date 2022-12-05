Shares of ICICI Bank have been trading around record high level of ₹958 that it had recently hit and the bullish momentum is seen to continue as out of 40 analysts - about 23 have strong ‘Buy’ recommendation for the banking stock, 16 ‘Buy', 1 ’Hold', and none have given ‘Sell’ rating, as per data by Refinitiv.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}