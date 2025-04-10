‘No shortcuts to getting rich’: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath flags ‘middle-class trap’—What is it, how to escape it?

Zerodha co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath shared simple yet crucial advice for investors: The secret to building wealth lies in patience and discipline, and there are 'no shortcuts' to getting rich. The Zerodha chief highlighted that the ‘middle-class trap’ makes it difficult for people to escape the never-ending financial loop.

Kamath took to microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and said in a post that he is often asked for stock tips or something that will make people rich. “Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to getting rich. It takes good habits and patience,” said the market expert. He also highlighted that people should avoid buying stuff they don't need or, worse, borrowing to buy them. “The other big one is not having health insurance. Things like these can really hold you back.”

Kamath's post on ‘X’ read, "I often get asked for a stock tip, something that will make people rich.

Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to getting rich. It takes good habits and patience. Things like buying stuff you don't need, or worse, borrowing to buy them. The other big one is not having health insurance. Things like these can really hold you back.