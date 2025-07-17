No whiplash, no windfall? Arbitrage funds face quiet markets
So far in 2025, the Nifty 50 has stayed largely in cruise control— moving within a band of 23,644 to 25,185 levels. With market volatility cooling in recent weeks, an important question arises: Could arbitrage funds—which thrive on price fluctuations—start losing their edge in this calmer environment?