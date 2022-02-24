Nominal coupon on recap bonds likely before Mar-end

According to India Ratings and Research, the fair valuing of the bonds issued by the government in five public sector banks in H1FY21 could lower their effective tier-I capital levels to the range of 50-175 basis points. “In Ind-Ra’s estimates, while the impact on P&S Bank could be as high as 5% on CET1 at end-9MFY22, it could be manageable for most other banks that are carrying CET1 in the range of 12%-13%," it added. The government’s ₹15,000 crore capital infusion plan for FY22 is yet to be allocated. Mint reported on Tuesday that it is likely to infuse this capital in the second half of March.

