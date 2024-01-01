Nomura increases price target of Fortis Healthcare, stock rallies 6%
The global investment bank anticipates a rise in the hospital segment's EBITDA margin from 16.9% in FY23 to 20.2% in FY25.
The shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed a 6% surge on Monday, propelled by the "Buy" recommendation and an upward revision of the target price from ₹388 to ₹475 per share by Japanese broking firm Nomura. As of 10:55 am, the stock was trading at ₹443.95 apiece on the NSE, reflecting a 5.90% increase.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started