Nomura, other FIIs buy stake worth ₹82 cr in this multibagger small-cap stock2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 09:01 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Nomura Singapore has bought 1.26 crore Salasar Techno shares paying ₹27.30 apiece
Multibagger stock: Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd has raised ₹81.9 crore fund through Qualified Institutions Placement of 3 crore equity shares. The foreign institutional investors (FII) who have been allotted shares by the share allotment committee of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd includes Nomura Singapore and Forbes EMF. Forbes EMF has bought 1.35 crore Salasar Techno shares whereas Nomura Singapore has bought 1.26 crore Salasar Techno shares. Other two FIIs who have been allotted shares in company's fund raise drive are AG Dynamics Fund and Maybank Securities. Shares have been allotted at an issue price of ₹27.30 per equity shares.