Nomura, other FIIs buy stake worth 82 cr in this multibagger small-cap stock

Salasar Techno Engineering informed stock market exchanges about the share allotment to FIIs citing, "In furtherance to our earlier intimations dated August 17, 2022 and September 06, 2022, with respect to the aforesaid issue, which was opened on August 17, 2022 and closed on September 06, 2022, we are pleased to inform you that the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Committee"), at its meeting held today i.e. September 06, 2022 (which commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M.), has inter alia approved the issuance and allotment of 3,00,00,000 Equity Shares to qualified institutional buyers in present tranche at the issue price of ₹27.30 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹26.30 per Equity Share), aggregating to ₹81,90,00,000 (Rupees Eighty One Crore Ninety Lakh)."

