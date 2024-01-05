Nomura predicts 12% increase in Nifty this year; what will drive the rally?
Japanese brokerage firm Nomura, in its recent report, has projected a 12% increase in the Nifty benchmark to 24,260 in 2024. "Our Nifty target of 24,260 is based on 20x Dec 2025F earnings and represents a 12% potential upside from the current level. We see a fair value range of 18-21x, implying a return range of 0% to +17% over 2024," the brokerage firm said in its report.
