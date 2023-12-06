Nomura raises India exposure to 19% from 18.2%; likes RIL, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank
Global brokerage house Nomura has increased its exposure of Indian equities in its Asia ex-Japan portfolio, maintaining an overweight position on Indian stocks despite high valuations. India now holds a weight of 19 percent, up from 18.2 percent in September 2023, in Nomura's portfolio.
