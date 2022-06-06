Nomura Singapore buys stake in BSE-listed multibagger penny stock

Replying to SEBI's clarification on Veeram Securities share price movement, the company replied, "We wish to inform you that the Company has made all the necessary disclosures pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has not withheld any material information/event that in our opinion would have bearing on the price behavior of the scrip. The Company shall continue to make applicable disclosures, within the stipulated time. Therefore, the movement in the share price of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the management of the company is in no way connected with any such movement in price. You are requested to take the same on record."

