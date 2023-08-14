FII-backed small-cap stock close to record high after Q1 results. Rallies 70% in one year1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Small-cap stock's Q1 results for FY 2023-24 showed improved margins and PAT EBIDTA. Revenue also increased by over 24% YoY
Small-cap stock at ₹50: Salasar Techno shares have been in uptrend after ushering in the new financial year 2023-24. The small-cap stock priced around ₹50 has risen from near ₹36.55 to ₹52 apiece levels on NSE, logging to the tune of over 40 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. The small-cap stock has risen from ₹29.60 to ₹52 apiece levels, logging more than 70 pe cent in last one year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started