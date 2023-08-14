Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FII-backed small-cap stock close to record high after Q1 results. Rallies 70% in one year

FII-backed small-cap stock close to record high after Q1 results. Rallies 70% in one year

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST Asit Manohar

Small-cap stock's Q1 results for FY 2023-24 showed improved margins and PAT EBIDTA. Revenue also increased by over 24% YoY

The small-cap stock has seen a significant uptrend, rising over 40% in FY 2023-24 and over 70% in the past year.

Small-cap stock at 50: Salasar Techno shares have been in uptrend after ushering in the new financial year 2023-24. The small-cap stock priced around 50 has risen from near 36.55 to 52 apiece levels on NSE, logging to the tune of over 40 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. The small-cap stock has risen from 29.60 to 52 apiece levels, logging more than 70 pe cent in last one year.

Salasar Techno share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 52 per share levels, which is just 12.50 per cent away from its life-time high of 58.50 per share levels on NSE. Marker observers are seeing this rise in the small-cap stock after the announcement of Q1 results 2023.

Salasar Techno Q1 results 2023

The board of directors of the company declared its first quarter results for current financial year on 12th August 2023 in which it reported improvement in its margins and PAT EBIDTA. In Q1FY24, company's PAT EBIDTA stood at 3.88 per cent, which stood at 3.47 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. In YoY terms, company's EBIDTA margins improved from 8.02 per cent to 9.01 per cent. The small-cap company reported total revenue at 262.35 crore in April to June 2023 quarter, which stood at 211.25 crore in first quarter of the previous financial year. So, the small-cap company reported net rise in total reveue in YoY terms is over 24 per cent.

Net PAT of the company stands at 10.15 crore in recently ended June 2023 quarter, which was reported at 7.32 crore in June 2022 quarter. So, net PAT of the company went up by 38.66 per cent in YoY terms.

FIIs' shareholding

The small-cap stock is FIIs' favourite. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2023 quarter, Nomura Singapore holds 54.70 lakh company shares, which is 1.73 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Likewise, Forbes EMF holds 1.28 crore shares or 4.05 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
14 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
