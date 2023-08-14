Salasar Techno Q1 results 2023

The board of directors of the company declared its first quarter results for current financial year on 12th August 2023 in which it reported improvement in its margins and PAT EBIDTA. In Q1FY24, company's PAT EBIDTA stood at 3.88 per cent, which stood at 3.47 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. In YoY terms, company's EBIDTA margins improved from 8.02 per cent to 9.01 per cent. The small-cap company reported total revenue at ₹262.35 crore in April to June 2023 quarter, which stood at ₹211.25 crore in first quarter of the previous financial year. So, the small-cap company reported net rise in total reveue in YoY terms is over 24 per cent.