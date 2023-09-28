Nomura upgrades India to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’; Reliance, ICICI Bank, ITC, among top picks
Nomura upgrades India to 'Overweight' citing strong top-down narrative and potential to benefit from 'China+1' theme.
International brokerage house Nomura has upgraded India from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight' in light of a strong top-down narrative and its potential to benefit from the 'China+1' theme.
