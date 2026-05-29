Individual direct ownership of NSE-listed companies fell to a five-year low of 9.1% in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY26), driven by lower participation amid volatile markets, an equity sell-off for the first time in seven years and growing access through mutual funds, per exchange data and analysts.
Non MF-retail ownership on NSE-listed firms falls to five year low in March 2026
SummaryTepid earnings growth over the past 18 months and war-induced elevated crude prices are behind the decline. However, combined with retail flows through MFs, total individual ownership stands at 18.7%, exceeding FPI holdings of 15.8% as of FY26-end.
Individual direct ownership of NSE-listed companies fell to a five-year low of 9.1% in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY26), driven by lower participation amid volatile markets, an equity sell-off for the first time in seven years and growing access through mutual funds, per exchange data and analysts.
About the Author
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
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