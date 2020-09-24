Non performing directors face minority shareholder ire

They are becoming increasingly vocal about their preferences often holding directors of India Inc accountable for their performance or the lack of it. Apart from STFC, in the recent months have seen investors examining re-appointment of key directors at Eveready Industries and Suzlon Energy basis concerns raised by proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS) and Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES). “The concern is whether directors should be allowed to continue on boards when they failed to turn around the company, gave unnecessary high inter-corporate loans to group firms, did not participate in key meetings of the boards," said a fund manager, the fund is a key domestic institutional investor.