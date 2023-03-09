Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs): Are they attractive? Should you opt for it?

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed income securities listed with major stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) in India. These NCDs can be an option for investors with a medium risk tolerance who are seeking for alternatives to bank and corporate FDs. Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said corporates issue NCDs, which are fixed income securities, to obtain long-term capital through public offerings. They are issued for a set length of time, say one to seven years, and pay interest either on a periodic basis or at maturity.

