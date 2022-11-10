Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Non-retail portion of OFS in Axis fully subscribed

Non-retail portion of OFS in Axis fully subscribed

2 min read . 09:05 PM ISTRam Sahgal
Range for the stock in the current month is 800-900, according to sell positions of option traders.

  • Total bids came in at 48.5 mn against the offer size of 41.88 mn, at an indicative or cut off price of 836.04 apiece

MUMBAI :The non -retail portion of the offer for sale by the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) was subscribed 1.16 times , indicating strong demand by institutions . 

Total bids came in at 48.5 mn against the offer size of 41.88 mn , at an indicative or cut off price of 836.04 apiece . The floor price of the OFS was 830.6. 

The offer for the retail category will happen tomorrow . A total of 46.5 mn shares was offered to be sold by the government through SUUTI . 

The retail category , for whom 10% of the offer is reserved , will have to bid above the cut-off price to be allotted shares . Non retail investors will be able to subscribe for the unsubscribed portion of the retail category . They can also withdraw their bids tomorrow as they have bid at zero margin . 

 “Demand at 116% (for the non retail category) has been robust , given that it’s the second share offering in just 10 days," said Hemant Nahata , senior VP, Yes Securities . 

Private equity major Bain Capital sold half a percent stake in Axis Bank through a bulk deal , raising 1487 crore , on November 1 . 

At the floor price of 830.63 , the stake sale of 1.55% will fetch the government 3865 crore, leading to its total exit from the private sector lender . 

Axis reported a strong second quarter performance with net profit rising 70% year on year to 53.30 billion driven by lower provisions.

Assigning a buy rating on Axis with a price target of 1005, LKP Securities notes that “QFY23 marks the manifestation of sequentially higher NII (Rs104bn; 17% YoY and 6% QoQ) and 30% sequential increase in net profit at Rs53bn."

Furthermore, the reported slippages number was lower (Rs33.8bn v/s 36.8bn in 1QFY23) as GNPA and NNPA ratio narrowed down to 2.5% and 0.5% respectively against the GNPA and NNPA ratio of 2.82% and 0.73% in the previous quarter. 

The bank’s provision coverage ratio PCR ( stood sequentially higher at 93%. Moreover credit off-take (17.6% YoY) was maintained, led by growth across segments.

 “The future outlook of asset quality is at manageable level as the strong standard asset coverage (1.4% of gross loans) is likely to absorb delinquencies from restructuring. In view of adequate covid buffer, glimpse of growth rejuvenation and manageable restructuring pool, we recommend a BUY," added LKP Securities . 

Range for the stock in the current month is 800-900, according to sell positions of option traders.

