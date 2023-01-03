Norges Bank buys stake in MCX worth 50 Cr, scrip ended on a green note

Based on a recent extension of an existing software contract of MCX, the brokerage firm ICICI Securities said recently on 1st January that “Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) options has now extended the contract with existing software platform provider (63 moons) till June’23. This is disappointing considering that the new extension (6 months) is longer than the first extension (3 months) along with the related higher cost incidence now in FY23/24. While we are positive on MCX due to (1) strong continued traction in options, (2) strong business position of being India’s largest commodity exchange with monopolistic market share and (3) ultimate expectations of cost reduction from eventual software migration to new platform, some of these upsides have been captured in the ~30% rally in stock price over last quarter. Hence, we maintain our multiples but downgrade our rating from BUY to ADD with a revised target price of Rs1,669 (Rs1,795 earlier) based on 35x FY24 core EPS (unchanged) of Rs42.6 and cash per share of Rs179/ share. Continuation of problem in transfer of software platform pose downside risk."