Northern Arc Capital share price falls over 4% on likely ₹440 crore block deal. Do you own?

Northern Arc Capital share price fell over 4 per cent in Friday's trading session following a significant block deal in the stock.

The stock opened at ₹203.08 apiece in early morning session, as compared to previous close of ₹213.88, however, stock touched an intraday low to ₹197.87.

Northern Arc Capital block deal details According to available data, around 2.23 crore shares—representing 13.84 per cent of Northern Arc Capital's total outstanding equity—were traded through a block deal.

The shares exchanged hands at an average price of ₹197 each, resulting in a total deal value of ₹440 crore. The identities of the buyers and sellers involved in the transaction remain undisclosed.

Northern Arc Capital does not have any promoter shareholding.

As of the end of the March quarter, Quant Mutual Fund is the only domestic institutional investor among the public shareholders, holding a 1.21 per cent stake in the company. Alternate Investment Funds, primarily led by 360 ONE, collectively hold nearly 19 per cent stake in Northern Arc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, which recently invested in Yes Bank, holds a 3.77 per cent stake in Northern Arc.

Foreign entities collectively own 49 per cent of Northern Arc. This includes International Finance Corporation (6.08 per cent), Augusta Investments II (16.04 per cent), Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company (3.99 per cent), Leapfrog Financial Inclusion (II) India Ltd. (16.18 per cent), and Eight Roads Investments (7.35 per cent).

Northern Arc Capital offers retail loans to underbanked households and businesses across India. With a diversified presence across multiple sectors, products, and regions, the company has enabled financing worth over ₹1.73 trillion, benefiting 101.82 million individuals as of March 31, 2024. It is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India and has been in operation for 14 years.