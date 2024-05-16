Norway excludes Adani Ports from govt pension fund: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock? Here's what experts say
Norges Bank said it decided to exclude Adani Ports due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of individuals' rights in situations of war or conflict.
Norway's central bank announced that its executive board has decided to exclude three companies from its government pension fund over ethical concerns. Norges Bank, which manages the sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement it has decided to exclude India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, L3Harris Technologies and China's Weichai Power.
