Not a big surprise: Jefferies on Can Fin Homes appointing Suresh Iyer as top boss; sees 32% upside2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Can Fin Homes shares: The new CEOs strategy to drive growth and manage margins would be the key in this context, analysts at Jefferies said
Long after Girish Kousgi announced his resignation, Can Fin Homes has finally zeroed in on Suresh Srinivasan Iyer, the ex Bandhan Bank housing vertical head, as the new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO).
