Not the right time to invest in IPOs, says Krishnan VR of Marcellus

With Samvat 2081 knocking on the door, Krishnan VR, Chief of Quantitative Research team at Marcellus advised investors to look to invest in high quality companies available at reasonable valuations, across the market cap spectrum. Edited excerpts.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Oct 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Krishnan V R, Chief of Quantitative Research team at Marcellus
Krishnan V R, Chief of Quantitative Research team at Marcellus

With Samvat 2081 knocking on the door, Krishnan VR, Chief of Quantitative Research team at Marcellus advised investors to look for high-quality companies with clean accounts, returns on capital greater than the cost of capital, strong balance sheets, consistent profitability and reasonable valuations. He also suggested sticking to a long-term asset allocation strategy and/or SIP mode of investing amid current market conditions. Additionally, he cautioned against investing in IPOs, as he believes the timing is not favourable for such investments. Edited excerpts:

What should be your investment strategy for the upcoming Samvat?

We look to invest in high-quality companies with clean accounts, returns on capital greater than cost of capital for long periods of time, strong balance sheets, consistent profitability and reasonable valuations, across the market cap spectrum. We firmly believe this approach is best suited for investors from a medium to long-term perspective. Quality stocks (whichever way we define them) have also lagged broader market performance, hence even if one took a contrarian view over the last 3 to 5 years, investing in quality companies at this juncture makes sense.

Also Read | Will the Indian market deliver double-digit returns in Samvat 2081?

What is your take on the impressive number of IPOs this year? Is this the right time for investors to subscribe to them amid such high valuations?

IPO issuances typically rise during the bull market phases. Irrespective of market conditions, evidence globally suggests that it is not the right time to invest in initial public offerings for a number of reasons. In MeritorQ, which is our quant strategy, we avoid investing in newly-listed companies for the same reason.

Which sectors do you expect to perform the best this festive season?

Looking at broad valuations, there are pockets of opportunities within private banks and financial services, where you can find well-managed companies with strong fundamentals. Our investing style remains sector and theme agnostic though.

Will the upcoming Samvat also be a great year for the midcaps and smallcaps?

Indian small and mid-cap indices have been among the best performers YTD globally and this comes on top of small and mid-cap indices delivering roughly over 35% annualized returns over the last four years. It is difficult for the performance to be repeated next year unless the earnings of underlying companies also grow at the same pace. Given the smallcap and midcap space in India is quite wide, with large dispersion in earnings growth and fundamentals, it is better to be picky and look at individual companies instead of generalising aggregate index valuations.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Will the festive season be a game changer for auto sector?

Some challenges you see in the upcoming year?

High starting valuations and cyclical earnings growth slowdown in pockets of the market are obvious concerns. FPI outflows have touched record levels this month since the Chinese fiscal stimulus announcement. Though domestic mutual fund inflows appear to have partially offset some of the impact, the sharp correction in PSU stocks and thematic sectors like defence over the last month would suggest that there would be a lower appetite for stocks with extended valuations without supporting fundamentals.

What are your predictions for the US elections? How will it impact Indian markets?

We do not have any views on US elections. However, investors may look for risks of any protectionist measures as the US is among the largest export markets for companies in the IT and pharma sectors. If the incoming US administration further tightens trade restrictions on China, a trend that has continued over the last few years, there could be positive spillover effects for companies in these sectors.

One piece of advice for new investors.

Avoid being swayed by market volatility. Sticking to a long-term asset allocation strategy and/or an SIP mode of investing is particularly relevant at this stage of the market cycle.

Also Read | Silver prices likely to move to ₹1.2 lakh this Diwali, forecast experts

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNot the right time to invest in IPOs, says Krishnan VR of Marcellus

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

275.45
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
4.05 (1.49%)

Tata Steel share price

146.40
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-2.6 (-1.74%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,038.60
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-240.3 (-18.79%)

ITC share price

482.40
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.55 (2.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,155.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
30.5 (2.71%)

Coforge share price

7,726.15
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
27.2 (0.35%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,273.10
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-21.2 (-0.92%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,925.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1139.05 (-7.56%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

944.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-95.4 (-9.18%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

373.05
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-31.6 (-7.81%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,925.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1139.05 (-7.56%)

Patanjali Foods share price

1,638.45
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-131.1 (-7.41%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,434.50
03:28 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.45 (4.95%)

Laurus Labs share price

464.95
03:28 PM | 25 OCT 2024
18.95 (4.25%)

Sundaram Finance share price

4,884.95
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
184.5 (3.93%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.30
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.45 (3.68%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.