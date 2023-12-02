Not whole mid, smallcap segment expensive; bullish on power sector, says Sandeep Bagla of TRUST Mutual Fund
CEO of TRUST Mutual Fund, Sandeep Bagla, highlights the significant variations in valuations within mid-caps and small-caps, emphasizing that the mid-cap and small-cap space will always be a stock pickers' canvas.
Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST Mutual Fund says within mid-caps and small-caps, there are significant variations in valuations. He pointed out that the mid-cap and small-cap space will always be a stock pickers’ canvas. In an interview with Mint, Bagla talked about the current market structure and sectors he is positive about. Edited excerpts:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started