However persistent inflation, especially in wages and the service sector, will mean the Fed will “probably have no choice" but to hike more, he said, with funds rates going toward 5%. On top of that, negative supply shocks coming from the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict and China’s zero Covid tolerance policy will bring higher costs and lower economic growth. This will make the Fed’s current “growth recession" goal -- a protracted period of meager growth and rising unemployment to stem inflation -- difficult.