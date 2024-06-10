Nova Agritech shares jump 55% in four months after debut on Dalal Street
Nova Agritech's Q4 results 2024 reveal substantial growth in total income and net profit, underlining the company's promising future.
Nova Agritech shares have been on an uptrend after hitting the primary and secondary markets. Nova Agritech IPO was launched in January 2024 at ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The public issue listed on BSE and NSE on 31st January 2024 at a bumper premium of 35 per cent, and the stock continued attracting bulls' attention after this bumper listing. After a solid debut on Dalal Street, Nova Agritech's share price touched an all-time high of ₹77.20 apiece on NSE. However, the stock retraced from this record high in the recent sell-off. Today, Nova Agritech's share price witnessed strong buying as the stock opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of 64.29 per share, logging an intraday gain of around 16 per cent. While climbing to this intraday high, the small-cap stock surged around 55 percent against the upper price band of the Nova Agritech IPO. This growth can be attributed to the company's innovative products and successful marketing strategies, which have helped it gain a competitive edge in the market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started