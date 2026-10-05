Novartis India share price jumps 10% | What lies ahead for the stock?

Novartis India share price jumped nearly 10% on Monday, 5 October, amid a broader recovery in the Indian stock market following the Nifty 50's longest weekly losing streak in 25 years. Easing oil prices and receding concerns over aggressive US monetary tightening supported overall market sentiment.

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The stock opened at an intraday low of ₹2,001 on the BSE and climbed to a high of ₹2,164.60 during the session.

Novartis India stock: What do technical charts suggest? Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Novartis India opened with a gap-up, but follow-up buying was lacking as the stock gave up most of its early gains and moved closer to the day's low.

He said the stock needs to sustain above ₹2,100 for positive momentum to resume, while the recent lows around ₹1,900 are likely to act as strong support.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Novartis India took support around its 20-day EMA and subsequently witnessed a mild pullback.

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The stock continues to trade above key moving averages on both the daily and weekly charts, indicating a positive underlying trend, Shah said. The RSI has also been rising and is near 60 on the daily chart, indicating improving bullish momentum.

Shah identified the ₹1,910– ₹1,900 zone as an immediate support area, coinciding with the previous swing low. As long as the stock sustains above this zone, he said the broader bullish bias is likely to remain intact, with potential for the stock to extend its uptrend.

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Novartis India: Nuvama sees a new beginning Nuvama Institutional Equities said Novartis India is transitioning from a partner-led model to direct commercialisation, marking a new phase for the company.

The brokerage noted that Novartis India is deploying more than 900 medical representatives to cover around 1.5 lakh healthcare professionals, with a greater focus on expanding its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

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The strategy also involves reactivating under-promoted flagship brands such as Voveran, Methergin and Calcium-Sandoz, while growth is expected to be supported by six focus therapies, new product launches and acquisitions in chronic therapies.

Minipress acquisition, ophthalmology deal in focus Nuvama highlighted the recent Minipress XL acquisition, which had revenue of around ₹2.28 billion in MAT July 2026, as part of Novartis India's strategy to strengthen its chronic-therapy portfolio.

The brokerage also pointed to the Accentrix/Pagenax ophthalmology deal as another growth opportunity for the company.

Management is targeting a doubling of the business over the next four to five years, according to Nuvama.

FY27 seen as a transition year Nuvama expects FY27 to be a transition year as Novartis India invests in its direct commercialisation strategy. The company is expected to incur incremental operating expenses of around ₹400–500 million per quarter during the transition.

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However, the brokerage expects margins to improve towards around 20% over the next two to three years, as the benefits of the new commercial model, portfolio expansion and scale begin to emerge.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.