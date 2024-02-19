Novartis India share price surges nearly 11% to hit a 52-week high as Novartis AG announces sale plans for the co
Novartis AG's 70.68 percent stake in the business will be evaluated as part of the strategic review, the pharmaceutical giant stated in a statement.
Novartis India share price surged nearly 11% to touch a 52-week high following the announcement on Friday of a strategic review of the company (Novartis India) by pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG. Novartis India share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,148 apiece on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started