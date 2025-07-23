Subscribe

Novartis to Pidilite: 5 companies to trade ex-dividend today, 23 July 2025

Dividend Stocks: Novartis, Pidilite, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Heritage Foods, and D. B. Corp are the 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 23 July 2025. Advanced Enzyme , Banswara Syntex, Greaves Cotton, K.P.R. Mill, NESCO, Sonata Software are a few others to trade ex-date.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated23 Jul 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Dividend Stocks: Novartis, Pidilite, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Heritage Foods Ltd., and D. B. Corp Ltd. are the five key stocks that will trade ex-dividend today, 23 July 2025.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Banswara Syntex, Greaves Cotton, K.P.R. Mill, NESCO, and Sonata Software Ltd are among other stocks that will also trade ex-record.

These firms had set July 23, 2025 as the record date for finalising the list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to buy shares in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend Payout and other details

Novartis India Limited:The Board recommended a final dividend of 25/- per equity share (with a face value of 5/- each) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Pidilite Industries Ltd: The Board recommended a final dividend of 20/- per equity share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.: The company recommends a dividend of 24/- per equity share of 5/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Heritage Foods Ltd.: The recommended final dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 is 2.50 (50%) for each equity share with a face value of 5 each, subject to shareholder approval at the 33rd Annual General Meeting.

D. B. Corp Ltd: For fiscal year 2025-26, an interim dividend of 5/- (five rupees only) per equity share with a face value of 10/- (i.e., 50% of face value) was recommended, subject to tax deduction at source.

Other companies to trade ex-dividend

