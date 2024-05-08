Novelis IPO: Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Hindalco Industries eyes $1.2 billion IPO for its US subsidiary
Hindalco considers $1.2 billion IPO for Novelis, the top flat-rolled aluminium manufacturer globally, targeting $18 billion valuation. Novelis plans NYSE listing by September pending SEC approval.
Hindalco Industries, the company run by Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, is considering seeking about $1.2 billion in Novelis, its US-based division's initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg news reported.
