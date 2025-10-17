Ozempic for Alzheimer's? Novo Nordisk's $9.2 billion lottery ticket
Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's trial really is like a lottery ticket. If it wins, the company gains a transformational new market and billions in revenue. If it loses, the core diabetes and obesity business is strong enough to limit the downside.
Novo Nordisk has already conquered the world of weight loss. Millions use its powerful drug to shed pounds. Diabetes patients swear by it. Investors have made fortunes. But now, the Danish pharmaceutical giant is making a bet that could be even bigger—using the same blockbuster drug to treat Alzheimer's disease.
