Novo Nordisk stock jumps over 7% after weight loss drug Wegovy pill gets US FDA nod — Details here

Stock market news: Denmark-based pharmaceutical giant, Novo Nordisk, stock price jumped more than 7% during the stock market session on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, after the company's weight loss drug Wegovy pill received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on 22 December 2025.

Novo Nordisk disclosed that the Wegovy pill, which is taken once daily, seeks to reduce the excess body weight of the person, maintain the weight cut for the long term and reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular issues.

“Novo Nordisk today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Wegovy® pill (once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg) to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events,” the company said in an official release.

Novo Nordisk stock price today Novo Nordisk stock jumped 7.18% to 325.30 Danish Krone (kr) during the intraday trading session in Denmark on 23 December 2025, compared to kr. 303.50 at the previous market close, MarketWatch data shows.

After touching their intraday high levels on Tuesday, the Denmark-based pharma stock was trading 6.90% higher at kr. 324.55, compared to the previous market close levels.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at kr. 675.20, while the 52-week low level stood at kr. 266.90, according to the market data. Novo Nordisk's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at kr. 1.35 trillion or around $211.7 billion as of Tuesday's market session.

While the Novo Nordisk ADR shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) jumped over 10% during Monday's after-market hours trading session, according to MarketWatch data.



(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

