Novo Nordisk stock jumps over 8% after rival Hims & Hers withdraws knockoff weight-loss drug amid FDA scrutiny

Novo Nordisk stock jumped over 8% after rival healthcare firm Hims & Hers withdrew its knockoff weight-loss drug from the market amid US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scrutiny. Here's all you need to know about the pharma giant's stock price movement.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated9 Feb 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Hims & Hers announced the withdrawal of its knockoff weight-loss drug from the market amid regulatory scrutiny from the US federal government on Sunday, 8 February 2026. (Representative image)
Hims & Hers announced the withdrawal of its knockoff weight-loss drug from the market amid regulatory scrutiny from the US federal government on Sunday, 8 February 2026. (Representative image)(Pixabay)

Denmark-based pharmaceutical giant, Novo Nordisk, stock surged more than 8% during the intraday trading session on Monday, 9 February 2026, after rival healthcare firm Hims & Hers withdrew its knockoff weight-loss drug from the market amid US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scrutiny.

Novo Nordisk stock jumped 8.6% to 321 Danish Krone (kr) during the trading session on Monday, compared to 295.50 kr at the previous stock market close, according to MarketWatch data.

Online medicine provider, Hims & Hers, was selling a knockoff version of the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, which is manufactured by Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk.

This move comes after the US FDA, on 6 February 2026, announced that the regulator is looking to take “decisive steps to restrict GLP-1 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)” which are intended to be used in FDA-approved compounded drugs.

US FDA, in its official statement, said that Hims & Hers and other compounding pharmacies are marketing similar alternatives to FDA-approved drugs. “These actions are aimed to safeguard consumers from drugs for which the FDA cannot verify quality, safety, or efficacy,” said the regulator.

What did Hims & Hers say?

After the US FDA scrutiny, Hims & Hers, in an official post on X, said that the company has decided to stop offering access to its weight-loss drug as the firm is now looking to launch its “compounded semaglutide pill.”

“Since launching the compounded semaglutide pill on our platform, we’ve had constructive conversations with stakeholders across the industry. As a result, we have decided to stop offering access to this treatment. We remain committed to the millions of Americans who depend on us for access to safe, affordable, and personalised care,” said Hims & Hers in a recent post on platform X.

Novo Nordisk stock today

Novo Nordisk stock price was trading 8.38% higher at 320.10 kr after touching its intraday high level, as of 10:17 a.m. (CST), compared to 295.50 kr at the previous stock market close in Denmark, according to MarketWatch data.

Novo Nordisk stock have given global market investors more than 39% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's shares have lost 48% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Novo Nordisk stock has lost 3.16% so far in 2026, and is trading 14.48% lower in the last five market sessions on the Danish stock exchange.

Shares of the pharma giant hit its 52-week high level at 675.20 kr, while the 52-week low level was at 266.90 kr, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation stood at 1.31 trillion Danish Krone as of the trading session on Monday, 9 February 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

