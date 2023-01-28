Now, settlement in equity shares to take place within 24 hours. How does T+1 helps market?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:23 PM IST
- According to NSE, from January 27, 2023, all securities, i.e. equity shares including SME shares, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, Sovereign gold bonds, government bonds, and corporate bonds trading in the equity segment will now be settled only on 'T+1' basis.
Indian market touched a new milestone on January 27 by fully transitioning to the 'T+1' settlement option. Simply put, all trades in the equity segment will be settled within 24 hours. With that, the Indian stock market has emerged as a trend setter for developed countries. This shorter settlement cycle is likely to improve market efficiency.
