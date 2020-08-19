Home >Markets >Stock Markets >NPCI forms subsidiary for venturing into global markets
NPCI (Mint)
NPCI (Mint)

NPCI forms subsidiary for venturing into global markets

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 08:50 PM IST PTI

  • The announcement comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India came out with guidelines for creation of other payment platforms
  • NPCI said its platforms have been cost effective, secure, convenient and instantaneous

MUMBAI : The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced the launch of a subsidiary for its international growth ambitions.

The subsidiary, NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), will facilitate the body's "ambition" of venturing into newer international markets and co-create payment systems with other nations, as per an official statement.

The announcement comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with guidelines for creation of other payment platforms with a view to de-risk the system.

NIPL has been tasked with exporting NPCI's indigenously developed offerings and technological acumen to foreign markets and its focus will be internationalisation of the RuPay and UPI (unified payment interface) platform, an official statement said.

NPCI said its platforms have been cost effective, secure, convenient and instantaneous and several nations have displayed an inclination towards establishing a 'real-time payment system' or 'domestic card scheme'.

"Several countries such as Asia, Africa and the Middle East have displayed interest towards replicating our model in their own nations," NPCI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dilip Asbe said.

NPCI, which is owned by local lenders, has appointed Ritesh Shukla as the chief executive of NIPL, it said adding that he joins from rival Mastercard's Middle East and North Africa (MENA) team.

He will be supported by Anubhav Sharma, head of international business for partnership, business development and marketing, and Rina Penkar, head of international business for product development, in NIPL's core team, as per the statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, National Payments Corporation of India

NPCI launches international arm for adoption of UPI, RuPay in other countries

2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout